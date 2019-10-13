(Photos) Neymar suffers injury with Brazil after just 12 minutes played vs Nigeria

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar suffered an injury after just 12 minutes played in today’s international clash between Brazil and Nigeria.

As pictured in the tweet below from Bleacher Report, Neymar had to be taken off and watch the rest of the game from the bench in what PSG will be hoping was just a precaution.

Neymar leaves Brazil's friendly against Nigeria with an injury after just 12 minutes ? pic.twitter.com/E9kk9UqBHl — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 13, 2019

Despite all the transfer gossip headlines involving Neymar throughout the summer, the 27-year-old ended up staying at the Parc des Princes this season.

Neymar is now an important player for PSG once again and they won’t want to be without him for long.