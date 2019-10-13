Video: Martin Odegaard destroys Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos with filthy nutmeg

Real Sociedad starlet Martin Odegaard is shining this season as he catches the eye with his loan club, having struggled to break into the Real Madrid first-team in recent years.

Now the young Norwegian is really enjoying his football and showed parent club Real Madrid what he can do with this filthy nutmeg on their captain Sergio Ramos.

Watch the clip above as Odegaard produced this sublime skill against Ramos – one of the best defenders in the world – during Norway’s clash against Spain.

Hopefully this won’t make things too awkward if the pair do end up playing together again for Madrid!