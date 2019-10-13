Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly ready to force through a January transfer to Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, Pogba would be willing to try to force his way out of Old Trafford in the middle of the season if the team’s form does not improve.

However, Don Balon also explain that the France international will only make the move to Madrid if two key conditions are met.

One of those is the departure of fellow attacking midfield player Isco, who could be a direct rival for Pogba’s place in the team at the Bernabeu.

The other is that Real end their pursuit of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, another potential rival for his place in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Don Balon claim these factors could be crucial for the 26-year-old, but one imagines there is now a worryingly high chance of him getting his desired £130million switch.

This would be a huge blow for United, especially after their difficult start to the season and with the amount they already need to do in the transfer market to improve their squad.

While Pogba has been inconsistent during much of his time in Manchester, he remains one of the best players in the world in his position on his day and would be a tough player to replace.