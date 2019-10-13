Photo: Russia star shows off gruesome cuts after Euro qualifiers win

Russia ran out easy 5-0 winners over Cyprus today in a game that no one will really remember in a few weeks time, apart from the full back Sergei Petrov who may have a reminder on his leg forever.

He was one the end of a shocking challenge from Laifis who took the Russian out with a wild lunge:

It looks bad and Petrov was eventually forced to leave the game a few minutes later. This recent picture of his leg shows the damage done by the tackle and shows you exactly why he couldn’t last the whole game:

It looks more like he’s been ravaged by some sort of bear or werewolf, but at least he can take some comfort in knowing that Russia have officially qualified for Euro 2020 after the result.