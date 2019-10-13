Menu

(Photos) Rebekah Vardy spotted crying at airport following Coleen Rooney feud

Rebekah Vardy was reportedly spotted crying at the airport as the heavily pregnant WAG made her way back from Dubai with husband and Leicester City star Jamie Vardy.

See some of the images below as Rebekah is clearly visibly upset after what has been a difficult few days for her after Coleen Rooney outed her as leaking her private Instagram stories to the Sun.

The Sun now have pictures of Rebekah looking in a bad way, with the report quoting observers as saying she looked fragile and kept clinging to Jamie for comfort.

Below is the original tweet from Coleen explaining how she worked out Rebekah was behind all the leaks to the press…

