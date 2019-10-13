Jose Mourinho reportedly went through with the signing of Fred last summer despite the former Man United boss having his reservations on the signing.

The Brazilian international was brought in from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk during the summer transfer window last year, with the Red Devils forking out a total of £52M in order to land his signature according to Sky Sports.

Since then, Fred has been a huge flop, with the Brazilian failing to make any kind of significant impact during his time at Old Trafford thus far.

And now, it seems like United’s manager at the time, Jose Mourinho, had his doubts regarding Fred’s arrival, however he decided to go through it anyway.

As per the Athletic, via the Mirror, Mourinho wasn’t entirely convinced with the signing of Fred, however the ‘Special One’ ended up letting United complete the move as he didn’t want to be left shorthanded in midfield in regards to his options.

Given how the midfielder’s performed at United since his move over a year ago, Red Devils fans will definitely be rueing Mourinho’s decision here.

The former Shakhtar man has scored just once and assisted just twice in 32 games for United in all competitions, a record that shows United’s decision to sign the player was the wrong one.

Seems like United could’ve saved a ton of money had Mourinho just been a bit more vocal with his opinions!