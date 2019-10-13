The fact that paying over €100m for a footballer can even begin to be referred to as “a bargain” tells you everything you need to know about how ridiculous transfer fees have become.

Barcelona have one of the best strike forces in the world on paper, but there are some indications that they need to make a big signing to add to those forward players. Messi and Suarez are the wrong side of 30, while Griezmann has not impressed since that big move from Atletico in the Summer.

As a result, they are getting linked with a few strikers. A potential move for Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez could make some sense. He should have Messi’s approval, and could go on to be the long term successor for Suarez.

According to Tuttosport via Football-Italia.com, Barca are open to paying the €111m release clause which would allow them to sign the striker from Inter Milan. The report goes on to suggest that Inter had previously thought that clause would scare everybody away from making any moves for him, but Barca might actually consider that a bargain price.

There’s no doubt that he’s one of the best young strikers in world football so you can see why they would want to sign him. If he did go on to be as successful as Luis Suarez, you could begin to say that transfer fee could be worth it.

Martinez has started to become a regular in the Argentina team so Messi should be in a great position to recommend him to Barca chiefs if he feels he would make a good signing. He’s only scored eight goals in 34 Serie A games, but he’s often been second choice behind Icardi or Lukaku.

It would be a huge investment if they did make the move, but he’s shown he has the talent to justify the price tag.