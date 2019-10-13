The shock defeat to the Czech Republic shows that England have some serious issues to sort out if they want to be considered as credible contenders for Euro 2020.

The whole team needs to take some responsibility for the defeat, but the defense has looked especially vulnerable in recent games. The forward line doesn’t look capable of regularly scoring three or four goals so the defence needs to tighten up.

One change that makes complete sense is taking Danny Rose out of the side. He’s been out of form for Spurs so it’s surprising to see him play for England. Sky Sports have reported that Tyrone Mings will make his debut against Bulgaria:

Tyrone Mings will make his England debut against Bulgaria tomorrow, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 13, 2019

Realistically he probably isn’t good enough to absolutely transform the defence, but he’s been good for Aston Villa and certainly looks a better choice than Rose right now.

Speaking of players who aren’t playing well for a struggling club side, Michael Keane looks like another player who should be worried about his place in the team. Nothing is official yet but he’s done nothing recently to show he should be playing for a top international team.

Mings is capable of playing centrally, but you have to feel he will be playing at left back. There has been plenty of calls from fans on Twitter to see Keane dropped for the game:

Keane should nowhere near that squad , especially with Gomez and Tomori involved … also only one of Henderson and Rice needs to play against these sides , in fact rice can go back to being Irish if he likes — samzala93 (@samzala93) October 13, 2019

Start tomori

Drop Keane — chris (@chris55377074) October 13, 2019

Definitely take Keane out, maybe swap with Tomori — Jack Craig ??????????? (@JackCraig71) October 13, 2019

So obviously a lot of fans want to see Keane get dropped, but a capable replacement would need to step in. Based on the evidence so far this season, either Joe Gomez or Fikayo Tomori look more than good enough.

Gomez has been unlucky with injuries in his career and hasn’t been a regular for Liverpool this season. Based on his whole career he’s shown more than Tomori, but the Chelsea man has been better this season and has played more often.

It will be interesting to see who survives from the defeat and starts tomorrow night.