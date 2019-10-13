Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler heaped praise on the club’s manager Jurgen Klopp, saying that the German has taken the Reds to a different level.

Klopp arrived at Anfield four years back and has made the Merseyside club one of the most feared in Europe. He has already won two trophies at Liverpool and led them to another three finals. This season, the German has a very good chance of guiding the Reds to their first Premier League title since 1990.

Fowler hailed Klopp, crediting him for taking Liverpool to a whole different level. In his column for the Mirror, the Reds legend said: “This weekend marks four years since Jurgen Klopp took charge of his first Liverpool game – and the difference now is frightening. I think the evolution of this current Reds team says so much about him as a ­manager.

“To have the faith, the belief and the understanding of the club to set a four-year plan – as he did – and deliver it shows his ­mettle. I am a big fan of Brendan Rodgers and, under him, I think Liverpool were potentially on the rise again, but Klopp has taken them to a totally different level. What I like about him, is that he BELIEVED he could.”

By the time he leaves Liverpool, Klopp will certainly be considered to be among the club’s greatest ever managers. His passion, the positivity he brings, is a very big reason why the Reds are now a lethal force in Europe.

Liverpool fans will certainly want to see the 52-year-old extend his stay at Anfield beyond his current contract which expires in 2022.