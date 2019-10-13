Reports are suggesting that Barcelona are planning to hand contract extensions to two of the most important figures in their defence, this seems like a great move.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona’s top contractual priority – with the exception of superstar Lionel Messi, is to extend the contracts of stars Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Nelson Semedo.

The pair are seen as two of the most important players for the club’s future.

It’s reported that the Catalan giants are confident with young stars like Arthur, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Clement Lenglet – and are therefore focused on securing the long-term future of the foundation behind them.

The pair’s current deals expire in 2022.

AS also report that Barcelona’s decision to extend Ter Stegen’s contract is to reward his exceptional performances and also to deter other clubs from triggering his current €90m release clause.

There’s no doubt that this should be increased given the 27-year-old’s standing as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Semedo will also be handed improved terms given his impressive form.

Barcelona snapped up Ter Stegen for a bargain, the Germany international was signed for €12m, as per Bleacher Report, the stopper is now regarded as one of the best in his position.

Full-back Semedo was signed from Portuguese giants Benfica two years ago, Sky Sports understand that the Blaugrana paid around €30m for the ace’s signature.

Semedo has been one of Ernesto Valverde’s best performers so far this season, the Portugal international has been filling in at left-back given Jordi Alba’s injury.

The energetic full-back had made the right-back position his own, battling academy graduate Sergi Roberto for the side’s starting spot on the right flank.

Semedo and Ter Stegen are crucial to Barcelona’s defence, they have also built up the experience that will allow them to lead Barcelona’s younger stars once the likes of Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi call time on their careers.