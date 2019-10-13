Arsenal manager Unai Emery could be facing the sack at the end of this season if he cannot guide the Gunners back into the Champions League.

The Spanish tactician has not made the most convincing start at the Emirates Stadium since he replaced Arsene Wenger, having twice missed out on qualification for Europe’s top club competition last season.

Arsenal’s form stuttered at the worst time as they ended the Premier League season poorly and missed out on fourth place, before then being thrashed 4-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final.

According to the Times, it now seems Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi has made it clear that with the investment the team has had this season, the club must now make it back into the Champions League.

AFC used to be consistent in making the top four under Arsene Wenger, except for his final two seasons in north London.

It’s clear Emery must now get the club back to where they were or they will move on to someone else – a decision most fans would probably agree with.