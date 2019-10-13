Manchester United are planning a major revamp of their recruitment system, the Red Devils think these changes will lead to much better moves in the transfer market.

According to the MailOnline, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen for the Red Devils to use Spanish consultancy service Driblab to help with their transfer recruitment.

Driblab has a detailed database which includes information on more than 100,000 players.

It’s added that Championship giants Nottingham Forest are subscribed to the service.

The Daily Mail also report that United are looking to heated rivals Liverpool as they look for inspiration in their bid to revamp recruitment.

It’s reported that the Merseyside outfit used a similar piece of technology to alert them to Philippe Coutinho, the attacking midfielder turned out to be a massive bargain for the Reds.

The report also claims that United are hoping to learn from Liverpool’s calculated decision to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side avoided signing a quick-fix to their defensive problems in the summer transfer window and instead waited to iron out a deal for the Dutchman who has since established himself as one of the best players in the world.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that he has better luck with transfers than his predecessors at Old Trafford.

The Manchester outfit have effectively thrown tonnes of money down the drain with their poor recruitment following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The first step to United revamping their recruitment process should be appointing a director of football with vast knowledge of the game.

The Telegraph recently reported that the club are keen on appointing one of club legends; Rio Ferdinand, Edwin van der Sar or Darren Fletcher in the role.