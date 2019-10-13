Video: Arsenal ace Nicolas Pepe scores cheeky back-heel goal for Ivory Coast vs DR Congo

Arsenal summer signing Nicolas Pepe bagged a cheeky goal for Ivory Coast this evening, as he doubled his side’s lead against DR Congo.

With his side already 1-0 up, Pepe took it upon himself to double his side’s lead just before half time.

Pepe Makes it 2-0 after some good footwork from Zaha or maybe some dreadful defending. ???? #CIVRDC pic.twitter.com/wndhwMsuKL — GoldenBoyTerry (@IlPhenomeno_) October 13, 2019

After the ball was played across the goal, Pepe met it, tapping home with a back-heel to hand the home side a 2-0 lead in fine fashion.

We’re sure Arsenal fans’ll be hoping to see him do that in a Gunners shirt some time soon!