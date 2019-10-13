Granit Xhaka isn’t doing himself any favours as he bids to win over Arsenal fans, the star attempted a bizarre free-kick routine with Lichtsteiner for Switzerland last night.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka would have amazed some viewers of Switzerland’s European qualifier with Denmark last night with this strange free-kick routine.

The 27-year-old lined up alongside former Arsenal teammate Stephan Lichtsteiner and it appeared as though the pair were cooking up something straight off the training ground.

After two dummy plays by Xhaka, the former Bundesliga star proceeded to do nothing – the star’s little smirk after the unusual routine suggests he tried the move just for fun or to keep his opponents on their toes.

Take a look at the midfielder’s pointless routine below:

It’s a real shame we didn’t get more Swiss genius like this at Arsenal with Xhaka and Lichtsteiner. pic.twitter.com/yUA6IMmuEa — Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) October 13, 2019

I think we’d all love to see Xhaka trying something like this in the Premier League.