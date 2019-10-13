Barcelona ace Sergio Busquets managed to get revenge for teammate Sergio Ramos on Real Madrid ace Martin Odegaard, take a look at the lovely nutmeg here.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets reminded fans that he has some silky skills in his locker by pulling off an effortless nutmeg on Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard.

The Barcelona star got revenge for compatriot Sergio Ramos who was embarrassed by his Real Madrid teammate earlier in the game.

Take a look at Odegaard’s meg on his club captain here.

It was like Busquets was playing in slow motion, the Blaugrana star effortlessly poked the ball through the attacking midfielder’s legs.

Take a look at the defensive midfielder’s effortless nutmeg below:

El caño de Busquets a Odegaard. ?? pic.twitter.com/1YdA0bVvvD — Zona_Blaugrana (@ZB_Media_01) October 12, 2019

Busquets’ footwork shouldn’t be underestimated.