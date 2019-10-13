Barcelona have a real talent on their hands in Frenkie de Jong, fans will love to see the youngster’s lightning-fast lung-busting run for Holland vs Belarus this evening.

During the Netherlands’ 2-1 qualifying win against Belarus this evening, Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong showed off his insane physical ability in the 65th minute of the match.

The former Ajax star almost covered the entire length of the pitch in just eight seconds. The ace picked up the ball on the edge of his own box and charged all the way into the final third.

The Blaugrana faithful will love to see the tireless midfielder trying runs like this for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

This is phenomenal.

Take a look at De Jong showcasing his lightning-fast speed below:

Stop me if you can -Frenkie de Jong pic.twitter.com/K9yGb3bYof — Frenkie Chief ?? (@FrenkieStats) October 13, 2019

BBC Sport revealed that the deal to take the Dutchman to the Camp Nou is worth an initial €75m, although this could raise by a further €11m in add-ons.

It’s not surprising to see De Jong pulling this off, AS recently revealed that Barcelona’s stars see the tireless Dutchman as an ‘Olympic Level’ athlete – the 22-year-old has already broken several physical records in Catalonia.