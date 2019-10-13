Chelsea legend Petr Cech has shown that his insane shot-stopping abilities will transfer to ice hockey by making a game-winning stop on his Guildford Phoenix debut.

Premier League legend Petr Cech has carried his magnificent ability between the sticks to ice hockey. The star who played for English giants Chelsea and Arsenal has made a game-winning save on his debut for Guildford Phoenix.

The keeper was involved in a penalty shootout on his debut in his new sport (pretty nervy), Cech managed to keep his cool and save a sudden death penalty to secure a win for his side.

Dream debut.

Take a look at the 37-year-old’s stunning stop below:

Penalty shots. Sudden death. Wildcats must beat Cech to avoid defeat. Can you guess what happens next? #cfc pic.twitter.com/4Et0IrXNC0 — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) October 13, 2019

The Czech Republican stopper has the most clean sheets in Premier League history and it will be a very difficult task for anyone to get near his impressive feat.

The star won the league’s Golden Glove award on four occasions.

Same saves, different sport. Go on Cech.