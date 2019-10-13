Menu

Video: Dan James suffers nasty blow to the head during Wales vs Croatia, Man United ace still playing despite this

Man United winger Daniel James suffered nasty blow to head during Wales’ Euro 2020 qualifier against Croatia this evening.

After going up for header with Domagoj Vida, James came out of the challenge worse for wear, with the United ace seemingly taking a bad blow to the head.

It was a nasty collision that required Wales’ medical team to rush onto the pitch almost instantly, however after some treatment, James was fine and ready to play on.

James should be counting his blessings he wasn’t knocked out after that!

