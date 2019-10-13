Video: John McGinn pounces on horrific goalkeeping to score after fine work from Scott McTominay

The international break is usually a dull time for everybody involved, especially when you support Scotland. The only way it could get worse is watching play the worst team in the world at an empty Hampden.

San Marino are showing exactly why the are consistently on the end of heavy defeats, trying to string three or more passes together looks like a stretch for them.

This horrific goalkeeping sums them up, although some credit will go to Scott McTominay for some great work to set the goal up:

The Man United player has looked fairly threatening in an attacking sense tonight, however it really must be emphasized again how this is San Marino they are playing against.