Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum has already got himself a brace for Holland in their European qualifier against Belarus this evening, take a look below.

Wijnaldum opened the scoring in the 32nd minute of the clash, the midfielder showed off his insane jumping ability to head the ball into the back of the net after Quincy Promes’ pinpoint cross.

The Liverpool ace’s second of the night was pure mastery, Steven Bergwijn laid off the ball to Wijnaldum and he looked up and scored with a sensational long-range strike.

The strike certainly caught many off guard, the TV cameras didn’t actually include the goalposts in their frame when Wijnaldum picked the ball and they rushed to make sure they caught the ball flying into the top corner.

Take a look at the 28-year-old’s goals below:

First:

Second:

Wijnaldum has been sensational for the Netherlands recently, the energetic midfielder now has four goals in his last four games for his country.

The Reds faithful will be hoping that he can bring his goalscoring form to Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp’s side need reliable players to call on for goals in case their deadly attacking trio have an off day.