Video: Macedonia forward somehow escapes red card following horror tackle on Lewandowski vs Poland

Macedonia were somehow not reduced to 10 men against Poland tonight, after forward Ilija Nestorovski stamped on Robert Lewandowski in the first half.

With the scores tied at 0-0 approaching half time, Nestorovski and Lewandowski both went in for a loose ball, with the Bayern Munich man visibly coming off worse.

As he took control of the ball, Lewandowski was viciously stamped on by the Macedonia man, who was somehow not sent off for what could’ve been a potential ankle breaker for the Pole.

Never nice to see one of these…

Pictures via TVP Sport