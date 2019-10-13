Video: Man United target McGinn scores predatory first half hat trick for Scotland

If we look at this in the most simple sense, Man United fans should be encouraged that one of their reported transfer targets has scored a first half hat trick for his national team. Just don’t mention it was against San Marino.

To be fair to the Aston Villa star, this is exactly what Scotland and Man United have been crying out for. A midfielder who shows a predatory instinct to get on the end of moves in the box and score some goals:

All three goals won’t go down as classics, but it’s good anticipation and finishing from the former Hibs and St Mirren man. The first came from good work by Ryan Christie:

WATCH | John McGinn opens the scoring for Scotland at Hampden.#SCOSMRpic.twitter.com/WxZOTLd3V3 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 13, 2019

The second came after his possible future teammate Scott McTominay did well to get past his man and put the ball across the box:

And his hat trick was sealed by another poachers effort from inside the six yard box on the stroke of half time:

?3?? John McGinn seals his hat-trick on the stroke of half time. Watch live now on Sky Sports Football or follow online here: https://t.co/Ajdlf57prX pic.twitter.com/AnKcDTPEXR — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 13, 2019

It remains to be seen whether the interest from Man United will turn into a serious bid. The Sun recently commented on a report by The Athletic which stated Sir Alex Ferguson was trying to urge United to make a move for the midfielder.

He will also fancy his chances of getting some more goals in the second half.