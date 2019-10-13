For once Joey Barton actually spoke some sense when he said Scottish football was a higher standard than English fans thought but not as good as the Scottish fans claimed.

There’s still an astounding ignorance/arrogance that comes from English football fans when it comes to the passion and exposure our game gets, especially when it comes to the big two in Glasgow. That was never more evident when Talksport reported that Charlton boss Lee Bowyer felt Joe Aribo was making a huge mistake by joining Rangers.

A few months later and he’s playing in the knockout stages in the Europa League and shining at international level. Of course that’s not as good for his career as struggling for relevancy at a mid table Championship team, but it looks like things are turning out okay for Aribo.

He scored this stunning strike against Brazil for Nigeria earlier:

Class finish from Joe Aribo for Nigeria vs Brazil ? pic.twitter.com/VQxdyLwtWR — ?? WATP.com ?? (@WATP_com) October 13, 2019

Brazil 0-1 Nigeria Joe Aribo the scorer. @ Lee Bowyer pic.twitter.com/Pu8p9gQEUA — West Mids Loyal (@WestMidsLoyal) October 13, 2019

He takes two brilliant touches before sticking it away emphatically, it’s a brilliantly taken goal. Nigeria went on to draw the game which is a cracking result.

I’m sure Bowyer will find some issue with it….