Real Madrid fans, look away now, as it seems like one of your star men, Luka Modric, has picked up a pretty bad injury whilst on international duty for Croatia.

Modric and Co drew 1-1 with Wales in their Euro 2020 qualifying clash this evening, a match in which the Real Madrid man was forced off through injury late on.

After trying to tackle Harry Wilson, Modric ended up going over on his ankle, something that saw the midfielder hobble off with just seconds in the match remaining.

Real already have a number of players out through injury, and with the first El Clasico of the season taking place in just under two weeks time, it’ll come as a huge blow should Modric have picked up a problem here.

Pictures via TMC Direct