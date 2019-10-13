West Ham could regret letting Adrian leave after current no 1 picks up long term injury

The life of a back up keeper must be a strange one. Realistically you are waiting on an injury or sending off before you get any action in the first team. Sometimes it can thrust somebody unexpected into the limelight.

Adrian made the surprising move to Anfield after a decent spell at West Ham. It was expected he wouldn’t really play unless something happened to Alisson. It’s now well known he got a good run of games and went on to be the hero in a European final.

West Ham looked happy with their first choice Lukasz Fabianski, Football Insider 247 reported that they didn’t want to pay Adrian £50k a week to stay because they were more than happy with the Polish keeper as their first choice. They now face a real issue after a report from HITC confirmed the former Arsenal keeper would be out for at least three months.

This is where having Adrian would be brilliant for The Hammers. The back up option is Roberto who was a main player for Malaga during their relegation season in 2017/18 but hasn’t played much apart from that. He might be okay, but lacks Premier League experience and could be a weak point if he doesn’t settle into the team.

It seems certain now that West Ham would’ve done more to keep Adrian if they knew they would face this situation. It also means that David Martin will now be one injury or red card away from being the goalkeeper for a Premier League side…