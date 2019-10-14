AC Milan could reportedly still oversee a reshuffle in midfield amid speculation over Hakan Calhanoglu and Barcelona stalwart Ivan Rakitic.

It’s been a difficult season thus far for the Rossoneri as they sit down in 13th place in the Serie A table after seven games with Stefano Pioli replacing Marco Giampaolo over the international break.

In turn, their more immediate focus will be on getting on track on the pitch and climbing the standings as they eye a Champions League qualification spot this season.

However, speculation over their potential transfer work continues to be noted and there are suggestions that there could be changes in midfield.

According to Calciomercato, director Zvonimir Boban is eager to prise Rakitic away from Barcelona and contacts are said to have been made with his representatives.

Given the Croatian stalwart’s lack of playing time at the Nou Camp so far this season, he could be open to an exit to regain a prominent role elsewhere rather than remain down the pecking order with the Catalan giants.

Man Utd are also said to be interested, as per the report above, but time will tell if Milan can get ahead of them and try to land Rakitic in January.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato add that a €6m offer from Galatasaray has been rejected by Milan for Calhanoglu, although it’s added that negotiations could continue to reach an agreement on a suitable transfer fee.

The 25-year-old has contributed just 13 goals and 24 assists in 98 appearances since joining the Italian giants, and with the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Giacomo Bonaventura putting pressure on him to keep his place in the starting line-up, Milan could be open to an exit if an agreement can be reached with Galatasaray on his valuation.