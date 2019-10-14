Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has revealed how Callum Hudson-Odoi responded to transfer interest from Bayern Munich last season.

The 18-year-old winger is a hugely promising young talent and has started to show what he can do in the Chelsea first-team, earning himself a new long-term contract earlier this season.

Still, for some time the youngster’s future at Chelsea look in some doubt, but Green says he did not let the speculation distract him.

Hudson-Odoi certainly seemed focused when he got on the pitch last season, and it sounds like off the pitch and on the training ground he was much the same.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, as quoted by the Metro, Green said: “We would hear the Bayern Munich chat, the chat about other clubs and Callum would just be there smiling.

“He knew it was all going on but it was water off a duck’s back for him. Pressure didn’t exist for him. It still doesn’t.

“You look at someone like that, the way he carried himself, the confidence that he had in and around the dressing room was incredible to watch.”

CFC fans will certainly be glad to hear how professional and strong-minded Hudson-Odoi is, even if it did take him some time to eventually commit his future to the Blues.

The England international will now be hoping to keep progressing under new manager Frank Lampard this season.