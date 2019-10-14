West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has insisted he’s happy at his current club amid transfer rumours linking him as a £70million target for Manchester United.

The England international looks a top talent after his recent breakthrough for club and country, and it makes sense that a big name like Man Utd might be interested, especially given their needs in that area of the pitch.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils could make a £70m offer for Rice this January in what could be a fine move to bring in an upgrade on flops like Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Some United fans aren’t convinced by the potential Rice transfer, but the 20-year-old is surely better than what they’ve currently got, whilst also still having the potential to improve due to still being so early in his career.

Either way, however, it seems Rice himself is in no hurry to move on from West Ham at the moment and has played down all the speculation.

“I signed a five year contract with West Ham last year, which will keep me at club till I’m 24, and for me this is the best place to be right now,” the youngster is quoted by the Mirror.

“I am playing for a manager who has given me my chance and played me week in week out.

“I’m improving every week and although I see all this speculation, I don’t really think about it too much.

“It’s all talk until something happens – and nothing has – so I’m just focussed on West Ham, doing my best and making fans happy.”