Tottenham have officially announced that they’ve re-signed goalkeeper Michel Vorm on a deal that will run until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old spent five seasons with Spurs previously as he made 47 appearances for the club before his contract expired over the summer and he became a free agent.

However, it hasn’t taken long for him to return to north London, as confirmed on the club’s official site, as they note that it’s a short-term deal until next summer.

It comes after first choice goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris suffered a serious injury at Brighton prior to the international break, with BBC Sport noting that the French international is now expected to be sidelined for the rest of 2019 after sustaining a dislocated elbow.

His absence ultimately left Paulo Gazzaniga as the only other senior shot-stopper available to Mauricio Pochettino, and so it was certainly a sensible move from Tottenham to draft in cover and competition to ensure that they’re well covered in that spot until Lloris returns.

Although they’ve had a difficult start to the campaign, Spurs remain hopeful of competing on multiple fronts and so to avoid being left in real trouble if Gazzaniga was to pick up an injury or suspension, they can now call on the experience of Vorm to step in if necessary.

In turn, it’s a good move for Tottenham and Vorm, but time will tell if he can convince them to offer him a longer deal next summer in order to avoid becoming a free agent again while it remains to be seen if Lloris can make a full and swift recovery to claim the starting spot back next year.