Manchester United could be given a clear run at replacing Paul Pogba with the free transfer of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The Red Devils have long been linked strongly with the Denmark international, who is closing in on becoming a free agent as his Spurs contract expires at the end of the season.

Man Utd would do well to snap Eriksen up if they can, though unsurprisingly he’s also being linked with other big clubs after performing so well in his time in north London.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Eriksen, though there is some dispute about the deal as manager Zinedine Zidane would rather sign United midfielder Pogba.

This could actually benefit MUFC, however, with Real perhaps likely to accept Pogba as an alternative to Eriksen, and thereby allowing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to lure the former Ajax man to Old Trafford to replace the departing Frenchman.

It remains to be seen if it will all pan out just like this, but the potential does seem to be there for these pieces to fall into place quite nicely for United.