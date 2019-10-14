Chelsea have reportedly given the green light to an exit for Marcos Alonso, with both Juventus and Inter said to be interested in the Spaniard.

The 28-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2016, and has since gone on to make 128 appearances for the Blues.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid rival Arsenal and Chelsea for potential £44million transfer

However, with Frank Lampard favouring Emerson Palmieri at times this season, question marks have been raised over his future at Chelsea.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Premier League giants have now decided that they are willing to bid farewell to the Spanish full-back, and both Juventus and Inter are linked with a swoop to take him back to Italy after his previous stint with Fiorentina.

Further, it’s added that Ben Chilwell is being lined up by Lampard as a permanent solution at left-back, but it remains to be seen whether or not they can prise the England international away from rivals Leicester City who continue to impress this season.

For Alonso though, it sounds as if his time at Chelsea may be coming to an end, but time will tell if either Juve or Inter are able to offer a deal which the Blues consider acceptable in order to give the go ahead to their star moving on.

After some difficulties in the early stages of the season, Chelsea were able to move up to fifth place in the Premier League table after eight games, level with fourth-placed Leicester on 14 points, and so Lampard could be backed in the transfer market moving forward to build on the positive work done thus far.