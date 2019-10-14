Barcelona have been handed some good news regarding Lautaro Martinez, after it was reported that the Argentine is willing force through a move away from Inter Milan in order to swap the San Siro for the Nou Camp.

According to Don Balon, Martinez, who’ll cost Barca around €85M, is willing to force through a transfer from Inter in the summer, with the Blaugrana viewing the forward as a replacement for current first choice forward Luis Suarez.

It’s also stated that both Real Madrid and Man City are in the hunt for Inter man Martinez, thus Barca may not have it all their own way in the race for the player next summer.

The 22-year-old Argentine international has bagged 12 goals and two assists in 44 games for Inter during his time with the Italian, a decent return considering the forward is still quite young.

Martinez has been able to show how good he truly is with the Argentina national team, with the striker scoring nine goals in 15 games, with the player also contributing one assist as well.

Barca fans will be hoping to see Martinez recreate this form with their side should they sign him, especially seeing as he’ll have Argentina teammate Messi next to him in attack.

Given that Luis Suarez is fast approaching the end of his career, it seems wise for Ernesto Valverde’s side to be in the market for a replacement.

And it seems like they have found their no.1 target for this in the form of Inter man Martinez if this report’s anything to go off…