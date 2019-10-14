Man Utd could receive positive news on the injury front this week as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba could all reportedly be in contention to face Liverpool.

The Red Devils face their old rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday evening in their first game back after the international break, and that may have given key players additional time to recover.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are under pressure after a hugely underwhelming start to the campaign as they sit down in 12th place in the Premier League table after eight games having collected just nine points.

In turn, the United boss will surely welcome any good news on injuries and it’s suggested that there could be a triple boost for him on the way.

According to The Mirror, Pogba, Shaw and Wan-Bissaka could all be pushing for a return to action against the Merseyside giants, while it’s also suggested that Anthony Martial could be involved and named in the squad for the encounter.

With that in mind, it will be welcome news for Solskjaer as he’ll be desperate to get experienced options back at his disposal, with the trio in question bringing plenty of qualities to the table to give them a better chance of obtaining a positive result.

Time will tell though if they get the green light from the Man Utd medical staff and avoid any further setbacks in the coming days, but assuming all goes well, the report above paints a pretty optimistic picture from a United perspective that they’ll be available.

That will give Solskjaer a decision to make though as to whether or not he risks starting them or holds them back and brings them off the bench if necessary, as the last thing he needs at this stage is to rush them back and see them suffer a setback on their comeback.