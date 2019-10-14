Manchester United are reportedly Real Madrid’s main rivals in the running to seal the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The 19-year-old has started this season in stunning style, scoring 18 goals in his first 11 appearances of the campaign, including a memorable hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk.

According to Don Balon, this electrifying form from Haaland has both Man Utd and Real Madrid interested in a transfer, though it’s suggested in the report that the Red Devils look in a strong position to snap up the youngster.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with snapping up his fellow Norwegian, with United looking dangerously light up front at the moment.

The club made the somewhat risky decision to sell Romelu Lukaku in the summer, whilst also loaning out Alexis Sanchez.

And even though the pair were far from at their best at MUFC, the failure to adequately replace them up front now looks a big misjudgement.

Haaland could repair some of that damage if his recent form is anything to go by, but he’d also make a fine long-term replacement for Karim Benzema at Real.