Manchester United look to have been handed a potentially significant transfer boost as Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz admits he’s going to have discussions over his future.

The exciting young Germany international has been linked with a number of top clubs in recent times, such as Liverpool, and he admits he’s open to advice on his situation from the likes of his national team manager Joachim Low.

Speaking about his future, the 20-year-old said: “I listen to many people but in the end it will be my decision.

“I will embrace any advice Low will give me because he has a lot experience – it wouldn’t be smart to not listen to him.”

Havertz has been linked with Man Utd for around £90million and would no doubt make a fine signing for the Red Devils due to their current struggles.

The youngster would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Paul Pogba or Juan Mata in a box-to-box or creative midfield role at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen, however, what decision he will come to after talks over his future.