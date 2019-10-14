Chelsea have been handed some good news regarding the fitness of Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, as he ‘seems to be fine’ after picking up a knock against Wales.

Kovacic and his Croatia teammates drew 1-1 with Ryan Giggs’ side in their Euro 2020 qualifier last night, as they took a step closer to qualifying for the tournament proper, which takes place next summer.

During the match, Kovacic was forced off during half time after he seemingly picked up a little knock in the build-up to Gareth Bale’s first half strike.

Given their luck with injuries this year, Blues fans would surely have been fearing the worst, however luckily for them, it seems as if the midfielder is completely fine following this.

As per the Sun, when speaking about Kovacic’s knock, Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic stated “He seems to be fine. He felt his knee in that challenge so we’ll see in the next few days what the diganosis is.”

Given this, it seems like the Croat should be ok to play for Frank Lampard’s side against Newcastle on the weekend.

Kovacic has proven to be a useful player for the Blues under new manager Lampard so far this year, thus this update will certainly come as a boost for the west London side.

The former Real Madrid man has played 11 times for the club in all competitions this year, a number which includes all eight of the club’s league games.

And given this recent news, it seems like Kovacic could be set to add to that total this weekend against Steve Bruce’s side given that his knock doesn’t seem too serious.