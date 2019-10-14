Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof has dismissed talk of an exit to join Barcelona this past summer as he has no interest in leaving Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2017 from Benfica and has since gone on to make 77 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: Man Utd tipped to launch €10m January move, 18-month deal touted for key signing

After overcoming a difficult start to life in England, the Swedish international has undoubtedly now established himself as a key figure in the heart of the Man Utd backline, but as noted by The Sun over the summer, there were rumours that Barcelona were targeting him.

However, he has dismissed the notion that there was any chance of him leaving Manchester over the summer, as he remains committed and loyal to United and wishes to achieve his objective of winning trophies with the club before he even considers a potential exit.

“A lot has been written, but as far as I am concerned I have a contract with the Red Devils and I am a loyal type,” he told Expressen, as quoted by Calciomercato, who also specifically mention the touted interest from Barcelona over the summer.

“For me it was never a doubt, I wanted to stay at United and believe in what we do, that’s why I signed a renewal. I love to represent United and wear that shirt every day. My goal since I arrived is to win titles and do good for the fans, but I haven’t won anything yet so my big goal is to do it.”

Time will tell whether or not Lindelof is able to achieve that, as in their current state, United look a long way off being able to compete for major trophies.

Nevertheless, the Man Utd faithful will surely appreciate his comments and commitment to the cause, as he has certainly proven his worth and quality in more recent times by establishing himself as an important figure in the starting XI under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With the Red Devils down in 12th place in the Premier League table though after eight games, they’ve got a long way to go before they can start matching the ambitions of players like Lindelof and so time will tell if priorities and loyalties change.