Manchester United board make Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer decision

Manchester United have reportedly decided against sealing a transfer return for their former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The veteran Swede is still going strong with LA Galaxy in the MLS and there has been some talk that he could still have another spell in Europe in him.

However, it seems Man Utd’s board have made the decision not to re-sign Ibrahimovic as they don’t want any short-term fixes this January, according to the Telegraph.

The 38-year-old shone in his first spell at Old Trafford, scoring 29 goals in 53 appearances for the Red Devils, including some important strikes for the club in the League Cup final win over Southampton in 2017.

Ibrahimovic has since shown outstanding form out in the States, and many United fans would probably still feel he’s a better option up front than the struggling Marcus Rashford.

Still, it also seems clear that MUFC need to move on and build something more long-term if they are to get back to their best.