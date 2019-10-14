Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has responded to the explosive row that blew up between his wife Rebekah and Wayne Rooney’s WAG Coleen last week.

Coleen broke the internet when she released a statement outing Rebekah as leaking her private Instagram stories, including some completely fictional ones, to the Sun newspaper.

Foxes forward Vardy has remained silent throughout all this, as has former Manchester United star Rooney, though there now seems to have been some form of response to all the madness.

According to the Sun, Vardy has deleted his former England team-mate Rooney on social media in what looks a deliberate snub following this whole ugly affair.

It remains to be seen if Rooney will break his silence on this at any point, but it looks as though the pair are going to struggle to repair whatever relationship they had before.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

The Sun claim Jamie is backing Rebekah throughout all this, and it’s worth noting we’re yet to get a clear account of her side of the story.

A source close to Vardy is quoted by the Sun as saying: “Jamie has always got on well with Wayne, but he won’t stand for having his wife hung out to dry in public like this.

“He’s totally behind Becky and furious with the Rooneys for the way they have gone about this. He and Wayne always got on well and he likes him. But he has made his feelings clear. Cutting him off on social media is a totally deliberate snub.”