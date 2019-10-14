AC Milan are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata.

The Spanish playmaker is no longer an automatic starter for the Red Devils and seems somewhat past his best, so it’s hard to understand why a big club like Milan might be in for him.

Still, that’s the claim being made by Calciomercato News, as translated by Sempre Milan, despite Mata only recently deciding to stay at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old was out of contract in the summer and could have left Man Utd, but ended up signing a new deal to remain with the club.

However, as he’s not playing much for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side, that could perhaps open the door once again to the player leaving in the next transfer window.

United fans probably wouldn’t be too bothered to see Mata leave, with the former Chelsea man rarely showing his best form for the club at any point in the last few years.

He remains, however, a top creative talent who could perhaps shine in a different set-up and particularly with the slower pace of the game in Serie A.