Manchester United have reportedly been handed a transfer boost in their rumoured pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international has long been linked with the Red Devils and Goal recently claimed he was still among their top targets despite the summer signing of Harry Maguire in defence.

According to Diario Gol, it now seems Napoli are ready to discuss letting Koulibaly leave for the right price as the player is said to want out of the club.

The report states Koulibaly would be more than happy to move on, and it makes sense that the talented 28-year-old might fancy a step up to a bigger team.

Diario Gol link him as a target for Real Madrid and make no mention of Man Utd, but Goal’s report suggests they remain keen so they’ll no doubt be interested to hear Diario Gol say he’s seemingly now available for £114million.

That’s a huge amount to pay, but MUFC should be able to afford it given their recent record in the transfer market, and it could be a worthwhile investment.

Koulibaly would be a huge upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, and arguably on Maguire too after his slightly unconvincing start at Old Trafford.