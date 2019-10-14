Liverpool have been handed some big news ahead of their clash against Man United this weekend, with star forward Mohamed Salah set to start against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

The Reds are taking on Solskjaer’s side on Sunday afternoon, with the Merseyside club looking to keep up their 100% start in the Premier League this term.

Liverpool currently sit eight points clear at the top, a gap that could become 11 this weekend should they beat United and City lose vs Crystal Palace.

Ahead of the game, it now seems as if Salah is going to claim a starting place in Klopp’s side after seemingly recovering from the ankle knock he picked up against Leicester.

According to the Mirror, Salah is ‘almost certainly’ going to start vs the Red Devils in six days time, which comes after he was forced off vs the Foxes with an ankle issue.

This news’ll come as a huge boost for LFC, especially when you take into account the fact that Salah’s injury looked like a pretty serious one at the time.

Salah has been one of Liverpool’s best and most important players since his arrival at Anfield from Roma in the summer of 2017, with the Egyptian establishing himself as one of the PL’s best in that time frame as well.

Although Salah’s never scored against Man United, LFC fans will definitely be glad to read this news regarding his availability for Sunday.