Manchester United have reportedly contacted Barcelona about the potential January transfer window signing of midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

According to Sport, the Croatia international is available for around €40million and seems prepared to leave the club for one final big contract, with the report also quoting him as suggesting he’s not happy with his lack of playing time at the Nou Camp this season.

Rakitic has previously been a world class performer for Barcelona and his falling down the pecking order this term seems harsh, even if there is now increased competition for places in Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Man Utd would do well to pounce for Rakitic if they can get him this January, though Sport also link the 31-year-old with Inter Milan.

Still, the Red Devils should surely do all they can to win the race for his signature as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks in urgent need of upgrades on Fred and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for United and it seems clear they need to strengthen in January, and an experienced winner like Rakitic looking ideal to solve their current problems.