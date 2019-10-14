Sky Sports pundit Danny Mills has named precisely zero Manchester United players in his combined XI with Liverpool ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend.

These two rivals could not have enjoyed two more different starts to the 2019/20 season, with Liverpool sitting eight points clear at the top of the table after winning all eight of their games so far, while Man Utd are 12th with just two wins and looking poor in almost every department.

It remains to be seen if United can turn things around once Paul Pogba gets back to full fitness or once big names like Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire show the form they’re capable of, but for now, none of them have been deemed good enough to make Mills’ XI below.

In fairness, on current form the pundit has a point, but it still seems like an obvious attempt to mock the Red Devils ahead of this clash, and it could end up looking rather silly afterwards…

On his day, David de Gea is arguably a better goalkeeper than Alisson, while Pogba also surely has more natural talent than Jordan Henderson or Georginio Wijnaldum.

Okay, that might not be much, but there is at least a case for putting two MUFC players in, or if we’re going on current form alone, perhaps also sneaking in Daniel James with a different formation that could accommodate him alongside that LFC front three.