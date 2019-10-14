Ole Gunnar Solskjaer submits SIX-man wish list to Man Utd chief Ed Woodward

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly submitted a list of six transfer targets to the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The Red Devils look in urgent need of more strengthening in the transfer market following their difficult start to the season, and it looks like they’re ready to spend big on plenty of new additions.

While no specific names are mentioned, it’s claimed that Solskjaer has requested six new signings and made his targets known to Woodward, according to the Metro.

The likes of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic have been strongly linked with United in recent times, so could be among the names involved.

There has also been some talk of Man Utd trying to sign Leicester City duo James Maddison and Ben Chilwell, and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Still, we will perhaps have to wait and see who United manage to sign when the transfer window opens next.