Man Utd will reportedly make a €10m swoop for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic in January and will put an 18-month contract on the table.

The 33-year-old has been frozen out by Maurizio Sarri so far this season as he has yet to make an appearance in Serie A while he was left out of their Champions League squad.

SEE MORE: Great news for Man Utd: Solskjaer boost as key trio could be fit to face Liverpool

Given the competition for places in Turin with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi ahead of him in the pecking order, it doesn’t appear as though Mandzukic will have much luck in getting playing time any time soon.

With that in mind, speculation remains rife over his future, and Goal Italy report that Man Utd will launch a €10m offer for him in January, while they’ll hand him an 18-month contract worth €5m-a-season.

Time will tell just how accurate those figures are and whether or not it’s enough to satisfy both Juventus and Mandzukic and convince them to agree to a move, but it would certainly help the Premier League giants address a major issue in their squad currently.

After allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found himself lacking options and goals in the final third so far this season.

While Mandzukic hasn’t been a prolific figure up top for some time, what he does provide is experience, leadership, a different dynamic up front with his height and physicality as well as a decent goalscoring record.

In turn, it would certainly be a sensible decision to bolster the Man Utd attack with the Croatian stalwart in January, but time will tell if both Juve and Mandzukic himself see the touted figures on the table from the Red Devils as enough to green light a split.