Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay around £30million to seal the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

However, the Denmark international is apparently holding out for a move to Real Madrid instead, according to Spanish source Diario Gol.

In a slightly complicated saga, Eriksen’s future remains in doubt as he nears the end of his contract at Tottenham, which could allow him to leave on a free transfer at the end of a season and begin negotiating his exit to a foreign club in January.

Man Utd, however, may also sense an opportunity to sign him on the cheap this winter as Spurs will no doubt want to avoid losing Eriksen for nothing next summer.

Diario Gol claim that the north Londoners are currently asking for more like £35m for their star playmaker, but it seems clubs aren’t prepared to pay that.

This, combined with Eriksen’s reported preference to move to Madrid, perhaps points towards a summer free transfer to the Bernabeu instead.

Still, United are ready to pay £30m for the 27-year-old, according to Diario Gol, so may well give Tottenham something to think about this January.