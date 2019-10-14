Man Utd are seemingly getting injury boosts left right and centre this week as Anthony Martial has reportedly now handed them some positive news.

As noted by The Mirror, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all expected to be in contention to face the Merseyside giants at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

That in itself is a massive boost for the Red Devils, but given their bigger issue has been scoring goals so far this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will welcome having more attacking options at his disposal as they look to stop Liverpool’s winning run and give themselves a big boost to start climbing the table.

According to The Sun, they’ll be handed good news ahead of the weekend as Martial is reportedly winning his race to be passed fit for the encounter as he looks to make his long-awaited comeback from a thigh injury.

The 23-year-old bagged two goals and an assist in three Premier League outings before his injury problem struck, and so those figures alone show how important he could be for Man Utd.

Add to that the fact that they’ve managed just nine goals in total in eight league outings, with four of those coming in the same game against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season, their problems in the final third need to be fixed quickly if they’re going to move up the standings.

The Sun add that Victor Lindelof is also set to overcome a fitness issue of his own to be available to feature, and so Solskjaer could be edging closer to having a full-strength XI at his disposal just in time for what is a pivotal game for his side.

The pressure is building after what has been an underwhelming start thus far, and so having quality and depth available will be such an important boost for the United boss to help them compete on multiple fronts.