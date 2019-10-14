Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has made a somewhat bold claim about Mauricio Pochettino’s chances of leaving Tottenham for Manchester United.

The Argentine is struggling at Spurs at the moment, leading to talk that he could soon become available and make the move to a bigger club after perhaps taking his current side as far as he can.

The Sun have claimed Tottenham players think Pochettino could leave for Man Utd whenever the opportunity presents itself, which could be soon if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to struggle at Old Trafford.

Allardyce, however, believes Pochettino has a better squad of players at his disposal at Spurs, suggesting he can’t see him quitting the north London side for the Rd Devils right now.

“I can’t see Mauricio going anywhere at the moment,” Allardyce is quoted by the Metro.

“At the moment, Tottenham are a better squad than Manchester United – and that is a telling fact.

“It’s alright saying, ‘this is Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world’, but has it got the team to go with it to represent Manchester United?”

While it’s easy to see the point Allardyce is trying to make, one imagines Pochettino could surely be lured to a more historic and prestigious club where he’d also surely have more in the way of resources to create a more competitive side and revive something of a sleeping giant.