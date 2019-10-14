Police investigating death of British man ahead of England qualifier vs Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior have confirmed that a British national has died in Sofia ahead of England’s qualifier against Bulgaria on Monday night.

The Three Lions have made their way over to Sofia for their latest qualification outing, as they look to bounce back from defeat to Czech Republic on Friday.

However, matters off the pitch are making headlines as Sky Sports note that a British man has died and police have now launched an investigation into events which led to the tragic outcome.

“At 10am today, the police received a signal to attend a man in a helpless condition, in the city centre,” a spokeswoman said, as per Sky Sports.

“He was a foreign national, from Britain, and he was taken to hospital but he sadly died.

“Police are working to clarify all the circumstances in the incident. There is no further detail on any injuries.”

Meanwhile, the Mirror add that the fan was behaving ‘aggressively’ towards staff on his way to hospital, and in turn was sent to the police station instead. It is on that journey where he is believed to have passed away.

The investigation will undoubtedly provide more answers on the situation in the coming hours, and so it’s wise to avoid speculation until official confirmation arrives on the reason behind his death.